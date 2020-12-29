The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,049. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 213.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

