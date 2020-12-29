The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The New Home has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The New Home by 149,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

