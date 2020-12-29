The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $8.78. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 57,218 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 7.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

About The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

