The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIK. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 3,237,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,994. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

