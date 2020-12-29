The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

