The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $77.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

CREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cree by 1,303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,917 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.