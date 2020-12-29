The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 404.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 26.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

