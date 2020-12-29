The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $263.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 143.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

