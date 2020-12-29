The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00.

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00.

12/18/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $258.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $280.00.

12/7/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $231.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $239.00.

11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $246.00 to $202.00.

11/2/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/29/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EL traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.82. 611,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

