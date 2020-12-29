The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00.
- 12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00.
- 12/18/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $258.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $280.00.
- 12/7/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $231.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $239.00.
- 11/3/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $246.00 to $202.00.
- 11/2/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 10/29/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE EL traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.82. 611,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
