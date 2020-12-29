The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.62.

Shares of COO stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

