The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.62.
Shares of COO stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
