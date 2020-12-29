The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.07 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.62 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

