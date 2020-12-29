Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 461,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 311,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

