Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradata by 863.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 471.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.