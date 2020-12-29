TERA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $345,451.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $345,451.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00197266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00604769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326215 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

