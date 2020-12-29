Telos (TLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telos (NYSE: TLS):
- 12/23/2020 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TLS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.30.
In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.