Telos (TLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telos (NYSE: TLS):

12/23/2020 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Telos is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Get Telos Co alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.