Team Heretics Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $973,059.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 480.2% higher against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $13.29 or 0.00050133 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $973,059.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

Team Heretics Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.