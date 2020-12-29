TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $107.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.33. 4,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,649. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of -386.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

