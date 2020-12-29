TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Shares Gap Down to $96.00

Shares of TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $92.00. TClarke plc (CTO.L) shares last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 21,529 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.99.

In other TClarke plc (CTO.L) news, insider Mike Robson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £980 ($1,280.38).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

