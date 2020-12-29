TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.66 ($29.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TEG traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Thursday, hitting €25.14 ($29.58). 308,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

