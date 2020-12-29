Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 19,139 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Switch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

