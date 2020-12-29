Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) (TSE:TPK) Trading Up 4.2%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) (TSE:TPK)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. Approximately 5,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) (TSE:TPK)

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

