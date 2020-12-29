Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Surmodics worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $547.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

