Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.