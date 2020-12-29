Super Zero (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00044242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020263 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002612 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

