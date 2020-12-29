SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 11.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.31. 11,330,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,567,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

