Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 232.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

