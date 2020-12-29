(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.15

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.15 and last traded at $219.15, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.18.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.