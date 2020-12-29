Strs Ohio Sells 2,500 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Independence were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independence by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 319.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independence by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independence by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE IHC opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of 143.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. Independence Holding has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

