Strs Ohio Purchases 6,600 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of IDT worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IDT by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IDT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $322.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 2.32%.

IDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

