Strs Ohio Purchases 21,100 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

