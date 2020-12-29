Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,661.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 89,200 shares worth $1,290,557. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.