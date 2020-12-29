Strs Ohio Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 566,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 460,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

