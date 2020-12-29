Strs Ohio Buys 8,300 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSA. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 59.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

