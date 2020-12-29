Strs Ohio Buys 8,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of Enzo Biochem worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 57.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.86. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

