Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00287698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.17 or 0.02125731 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.