Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.97 or 0.02138498 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.