Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Orbital Energy Group Call Options (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical volume of 464 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $876,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

