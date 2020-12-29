Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $246.72

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.72 and traded as high as $257.50. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 298,446 shares.

STCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £524 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.