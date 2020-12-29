Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $149.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

