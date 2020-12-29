State Street Corp Raises Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 1,201.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 216,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

