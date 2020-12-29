State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. BidaskClub upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

