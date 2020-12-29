State Street Corp Has $952,000 Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.02% of OncoCyte worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

