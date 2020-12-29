State Street Corp Grows Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

