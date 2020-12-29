State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.74% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

