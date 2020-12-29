State Street Corp Buys Shares of 66,283 Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Pandion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 197,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $232,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NASDAQ:PAND opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

