State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NH opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Equities analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.