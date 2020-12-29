Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:STN opened at C$41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

