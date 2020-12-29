Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SMP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,692. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

