Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $644.00

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 212606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of £641.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 591.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 538.04.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.