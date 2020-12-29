Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $220.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $485,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,324 shares of company stock worth $14,802,045. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

